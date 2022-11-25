General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ assured that no attempt would be allowed to subvert federalism.

Addressing the ‘thanks-giving assembly’ organized by the left-democratic alliance at Gorkha district headquarters on Friday, Chairperson Dahal reiterated that they would not allow the seizure of democratic rights achieved after a 75-year-long struggle.

Dahal, a House of Representatives member elected from Gorkha constituency no 2 in the recently held parliamentary election, however, said there was the fear of country getting into mishap. So, it is time that the political leaderships make a serious review. Also former Prime Minister, Dahal admitted that although the election was a success, its result was not at par with the expectation of the ruling coalition.

He reaffirmed his commitment to deliver on his promises made to people prior to election. “I will walk the talk and deliver on what I had pledged with the public while announcing my candidacy. I will undertake new initiatives for good-governance, prosperity and sustainability of the political changes,” he vowed.

As Dahal is going to join the law-making forum in the country after Gorkha’s public gave him mandate, he said that it had instilled the sense of responsibility and pride in him. “I acknowledge that the responsibility entrusted on me by the people of Gorkha is my last chance in life. I will make optimum effort for development, prosperity and good-governance.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal