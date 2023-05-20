business, Trading

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed the determination to work to protect national unity and bring required changes to the country.

Inaugurating the 'Half Marathon' organized by Kantipur Media House in the capital here this morning, he said the currently government is determined to ensure that the people can be served, good governance can be provided and development can be provided through a change. "I will work to build national unity, consensus and collaboration as in the past days," he said.

Prime Minister Dahal said that the government is going to develop sports as a matter of top priority. "I want to make it clear that encouraging sports is the highest priority of the government."

Stating that the government has moved forward with a new resolve of maintaining good governance, development and prosperity in the country, he clarified that the discussions held between the senior political leaders will focus on those topics as well as other concerning issues such as transitional justice and fighting against anti-republican forces.

On a different note, Prime Minister Dahal mentioned that relations with India are unique in terms of open border, economic, political, social, people-to-people relations and said that his upcoming visit to India will be historic for both countries.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal