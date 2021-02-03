General

Newly appointed Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission Tap Bahadur Magar has pledged to work towards protection of human rights.

Assuming his office today, Chair Magar reaffirmed his commitment to actively pursue protection, promotion and fulfillment of human rights.

Magar along with newly appointed members of the NHRC Dr Surya Dungel, Mihir Thakur, Manoj Duwadi and Lily Thapa had been administered the oath of the office and secrecy earlier today.

All the newly appointed office-bearers of the human rights watchdog in the country have taken up their office today itself.

President Bhandari, on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council, had appointed the Chairperson and four other members in the Commission as per the Article 248 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal