The seventh winter session of the Provincial Assembly of Province 1 of which first meeting was scheduled for today at 2 pm has been put off until further notice.

On the occasion, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Pradip Kumar Bhandari read out a letter calling the assembly session received from the Province Chief Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi'. Approximately, three minutes after the meeting begun, Speaker Bhandari announced the postponement of the assembly session.

Source: National News Agency Nepal