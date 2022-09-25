General

Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel has expressed his desire to lead the country. He said so during an interaction held today with industrialists and traders in Damauli of his home district Tanahun.

“I have the will and courage to take up the topmost executive post”, Paudel, said “Help me this time as I will be a candidate from Tanahun in the November 20 elections.” Senior leader Paudel recalled that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met him during the 14th General Assembly of the Congress and told him that the country needs him and to keep his health in good condition.

On the occasion, leader Paudel also urged the candidates of the Congress-led alliance to work for a victory. As the current political alliance is the need of the country formed to save the constitution and democracy, it should be made successful.

The businesspersons who participated in the discussion drew the attention of Paudel towards establishing a large industry in the district. They also said that disharmony between the leaders of the Congress in Tanahun has made the party weak.

Source: National News Agency Nepal