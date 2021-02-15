business, Trading

With the positive impact of mid-term review of monetary policy, Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index has reached its all-time high on Monday.

The Nepse index reached 2568.01 points with a growth of 92.42 points. Likewise, sensitive index measuring the share transaction of big companies reached 469.44 points with a gain of 15.33.

Similarly, the transaction volume too recorded the highest amount on Monday.

A total of 22,447,157 unit shares of altogether 205 companies were traded at Rs 10.38 billion.

After the share transaction today, market capitalization crossed Rs 3563.39 billion, according to the Nepal Stock Exchange.

Nirdhan Utthan Microfinance was ranked the first on the basis of share trading amount with Rs 704.84 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal