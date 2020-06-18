General

Coronavirus infection was confirmed on 47 individuals in the past 24 hours in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), Tanahun, Gorkha, Parbat and Manang district of the Gandaki State. The tally of coronavirus infected ones reached 294 including 15 women in the State.

Issuing a press release this morning, the State Health Directorate shared that 18 cases were spotted in Nawalparasi, 12 in Tanahun and 11 in Gorkha while five individuals in Parbat were tested positive for the virus.

Likewise, the district of Manang witnessed the first ever case of coronavirus infection, Spokesperson of the Directorate’s Director Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

A 57 years old government official, permanently from Banganga Municipality-14 in Kapilvastu, was tested positive for the virus, according to Chief of District Health Office Badri Acharya. The official was quarantined for 14 days after his return to the duty station in Chame, Manang.

In Nawalparasi, 17 persons were infected in Madhyabindu Municipality while 28-year-old male of Gaindakot Municipality.

Likewise, seven men in Rishing Rural Municipality, a man in Shuklagandaki Rural Municipality and four men in Bhanu Municipality were tested positive with the virus in Tanahun.

Director Sharma said that six men and a woman in Palungtar Municipality, and four men in Shahid Lakhan Rural Municipality were infected in Gorkha district.

It is said that all the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours are the India returnee migrants and were quarantined in the districts concerned.

The Directorate said that preparations are ongoing to take them in the isolation wards for the treatment.

So far, 22 individuals have won the battle against coronavirus in the State while one succumbed to the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal