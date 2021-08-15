Key Issues

The central committee (CC) meeting of the ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) has passed the political and statute amendment proposals tabled by Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The meeting that concluded on Sunday with the endorsement of the proposals as the preparations of the party’s general convention, decided to dissolve all the district committees of the party by converting them in the coordination committees. The district coordination committee will be active to coordinate between the local and province committees. As per the new organizational structures, there will have a central committee, province will have province committee and local committees in the local levels. The party has stated that it has transformed its party organization structures in line with the constitution and federal set up. With this new provision, 20 per cent youth and 35 per cent women representation in the central committee is ensured. Similarly, 15 per cent Dalit’s participation would be ensured in the central committee. According to party spokesperson, Narayan KajiShrestha, all sides’ representation was ensured as the preparatory step for socialist revolution. The meeting has decided to make the current political alliance fully successful to safeguard the constitution and fight against the regressive action and to continue it until upcoming election. The meeting has also decided to make the incumbent government successful and remain alert against the regressive activities. Earlier, the party has decided to hold its national convention from December 26 to 28. The meeting had formed different eight groups to give suggestions on Chairman Prachanda’s proposals. Chairman Dahal while concluding the meeting extended thanks to all leaders who came with revolutionary visions to transform the party. He also asked support from all sides to lead the party with effective visions and structures. The central committee meeting has passed a six-point proposal on contemporary issue. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has asked the government to hold diplomatic talks with the Government of India in regard to Jaya Singh Dhami, one who went missing after falling off Tuin in the Mahakali river as Indian SSB personnel cut off the rope, and book the culprits and provide compensation to the victim's family. The Maoist party has called the incident as a crime against humanity. Similarly, the party has expressed its solidarity to the agitation staged by ex-British Gurkha Army personnel in the UK putting forth their demands and has asked the British Government to resolve the issue through talks, Spokesperson Shrestha said. Furthermore, the party has asked the government to unveil programmes for economic recovery and ensure COVID-19 vaccines to all the citizens at the earliest possible time adding that the third wave of the pandemic is likely. The party has also urged the entire party rank and file to contribute to the nation in the fight against COVID-19. Likewise, the party has urged the government to take initiative in rescue, relief and reconstruction in regard to the damages caused by the flood and landslides. Shrestha said that the party has asked the government to take needed steps to safeguard the lives of Nepalis in Afghanistan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal