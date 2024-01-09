‘With motherly affection, I look after my people’- PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that she looks after the country's people with motherly affection and she never thought her femininity is any obstacle to her work. 'I try to work for my people and yes, I can tell you one thing. You know a woman as a mother looks after her family, look after her children. I have also brought up my children. In the same way with motherly affection, I look after my people. And I try to assist them and help them.' The prime minister said this while replying to a question whether she felt any impediment as a woman to steer the nation for long time. Sheikh Hasina was exchanging views at her Ganabhaban residence with foreign journalists and election observers arrived in Bangladesh to monitor the 12th parliamentary election. Refusing to be bracketed as a woman in running the top office, Sheikh Hasina said, 'Actually when you run the country, you shouldn't think about whether you are a man or a woman.' She went on- 'When I took over power, yes… I had heard many things. But when I work, when I started working, I never thought I am a woman, I had any limitation.' 'One thing, I always thought about my responsibility for my people that I have to serve them. So I never felt that this is a position I have to run out, rather it's an opportunity to serve my country, my people, and ensure that they get a better life,' she added. While asked what she feels about victory for fifth-term in office and compare it with great women leaders like former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, Sri Lanka's Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Chandrika Kumaratunga, Benazir Bhutto, Israel's Golda Meir and UK's Margaret Thatcher, the Bangladesh Prime Minister disagreed. She said 'You mentioned about Mrs Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandarnayake or Golda Mier. They're very great ladies. I am not. I'm very simple, just a common person. I feel I am just a common person.' Without hiding a hint of sadness, Sheikh Hasina also said: 'I am in power … you know … … the killer, they eliminated my entire family. My younger brother was only 10 years old. In the fateful night of 15 August 1975, the killers brutally killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and other family members. But his two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana could escape the brutality as they were staying abroad. 'Perhaps the killers had thought so that nobody from the family would be able come to power again,' she said. Sheikh Hasina said, 'It is the people who gave me this opportunity time and again. They have voted me. With their support I am here. I have survived many times and I think, Allah has given me this opportunity,' said Sheikh Hasina. In the 12th general elections, Bangladesh Awami League clinched a landslide victory with over two-thirds majority, giving the AL-led 14-party alliance yet another chance to form the government for the fourth consecutive terms. The massive victory has paved the way for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to lead the government as Prime Minister for the fifth times and fourth times in a row. The election commission so far announced unofficially the results of 298 parliamentary seats out of the 300 where election was held in a free and fair manner. According to the unofficial result the AL bagged 222 seats alone while Jatiya Party secured 11 seats. Independent candidates secured second highest 62 seats and JSD, Bangladesh Kalyan Party and Bangladesh Workers' Party got one seat each. Voting in Naogaon-2 constituency was postponed due to death of an independent candidate earlier. EC will announce the result of Mymensingh-3 constituency later as the polling on one centre was suspended.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha