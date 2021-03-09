General

An iron industry has been established in Parsa district with an investment of Rs 900 million. The industry is in the final phase of operation.

Established by Golchha Group of Industries, the Hulas Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd is located at Bindabasini Rural Municipality along the Birgunj-Pokhariya road section. The industry is expected to produce 80,000 metric tonnes of iron goods including pipe, sheet and wire in a year.

Spread at the land plot of three bigha, the construction works of the industry were started some three years ago.

Despite the plan to start operation of the industry last year, the construction was delayed due to Covid-19.

The largest industry along the Birgunj-Pokhariya road section is expected to provide direct jobs to almost 1,000 individuals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal