A woman has been arrested here on the charge of her involvement in the murder of her spouse.

According to police, Inarwatidevi Mahato of Bishnupur rural municipality-5 has been apprehended for her alleged role in the killing of Ram Sundar Mahato, 50, on September 24, 2021.

Earlier, police arrested Mohammad Najir Miya, 38 of Rupani rural municipality-1 in connection with the crime.

District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle confirmed that the woman was arrested from her village.

Though police apprehended the woman briefly after the retrieval of a lifeless body of Ram Sundar on September 25 and she was released in the absence of evidences supporting her alleged involvement in the murder. Further investigations into the case are underway, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal