A woman who sustained burn injuries in course of her attempt to save a man from self-immolation died amidst the treatment at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.

The victim is Sangita Sapkota 35, of Kahunkhola of Pokhara metropolis-13, said Academy director Dr Bharat Bahadur Khatri.

The man who attempted to self immolate is being treated in the Academy. “He is on the general bed and the ICU bed is ready if he needs it,” Dr Khatri said.

Sapkota had received severe burn injuries while trying to prevent Krishna Bahadur Chhetri, 45, who was her tenant from self-immolation. According to District Police Office, Kaski information officer Subash Timilsina, further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal