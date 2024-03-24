Woman buried in mound

One more woman who was buried in mound died on Sunday. The woman submerged in the soil while she was digging it for daubing house on the occasion of coming New Year, 2081BS. The victim is Bhaga Devi Ojha, 60, from Adarsha rural municipality-2, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police in the District Police Office, Doti, Nishant Shreevastav. Another woman Parbati Khadka, 50, rescued together with Ojha, has been receiving treatment at district hospital. The 21-year-old Nirmala Rosyara from Shikhar municipality-9 had died after she was buried in the mound while digging soil yesterday. The locals here use red and white mud to daub houses for the New Year. Source: National News Agency Nepal