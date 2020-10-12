General

A woman infected with coronavirus has died at Bharatpur Hospital. The 40-year-old woman is an abandoned person, according to Liladhar Poudel, the Hospital's information officer. She died while under treatment at the hospital on Sunday evening.

The woman was admitted to Hospital on October 1 and had been suffering from fever, cough and respiratory problem. She tested positive for coronavirus on October 5. She had been kept in ICU the same day after her health deteriorated significantly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal