Woman dies, hubby hurt in wild elephant attack



A woman was killed due to attack by wild elephant at Shivasatakshi Municipality in Jhapa district. He husband was injured in the same incident took place on Wednesday in the forest area of Ratuwamai Reforestation Project at Shivasatakshi-11.

Sixty-year-old Pabitra Bhetuwal died on the spot and her husband 62-year-old Dilip Bhetuwal was injured in the incident, said Police Inspector at the District Police Office Dhundiraj Giri. They had gone to the forest to collect grass for cattle and firewood.

A team of police from the Jhiljhile Area Police Office located seven kilometres south of the incident site rescued Dilip and took him to the Purnatung Birta City Hospital for treatment. He suffers injuries in mouth, limbs and various parts of the body.

Five people have been killed due to attacks by wild elephants in Jhapa district in the last over eight months.

The wild elephant has damaged the houses of Nanda Prasad Poudel and Durga Basnet at Bahraghare of Arjundhara Municipality-9 on Wednesday. It has also consu

med paddy stored in the cowshed.

On Tuesday, wild elephant had destroyed and eaten up the maize crop at the field of Aaitraj Limboo at Kamal Rural Municipality-5.

Similarly, wild elephants pulled down the houses of Tanka Prasad Poudel, Chhunu Danuwar and Dhanasingh Tamang at Fokandanda, Mechinagar Municipality-3 in the district on Sunday, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal