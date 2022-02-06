General

A woman of Topla village of Tatopani Rural Municipality-8 of Jumla has died due to severe cold after being trapped in snow. According to local resident Devilal Shahi, she died on February 3 while she was going to cultivate Setak Chini, a medicinal herb, in Patan of the same village.

Devilal said that she had gone to Patan to collect the medicinal herb on February 3 when heavy snowfall took place the same night. She was found dead the next day in the jungle after a search was carried out since she did not return home. He said that the police could not reach the spot as it was a day’s walk from Khalanga, the district headquarters of Jumla.

Source: National News Agency Nepal