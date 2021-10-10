Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A woman from western Surkhet has gone missing when a boat capsized in the Karnali river. The boat overturned today morning when it was heading towards Mohanyal rural municipality of Kailali. The missing woman is 18-year-old Anita Nepali of Ghatgaon, Chaukune rural municipality-10, the District police Office Surkhet said.

The boat capsized in the Karnali river bordering Chaukune rural municipality-10, Surkhet district and the Mohanyal rural municipality-3, Kailali district.

Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent Ram Prasad Gharti said of the six persons on board the boat, five swam to safety while Nepali went missing. A male and five female were travelling in the boat. They were crossing the river by boat to go to a place called Solta in Mohanyal rural municipality to collect white and ochre clay for painting the houses for the Dashain festival.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two people who had gone missing in a similar incident at the same place on August 5 have not been found yet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal