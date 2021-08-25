General

The police have arrested a woman accused of strangling her newborn baby to death. The accused identified as Madhavi Karki, 35, of Dilashaini Rural Municipality in Baitadi district strangled her baby born out of wedlock shortly after its birth according to a preliminary investigation, said Inspector Rajesh Shahi.

The incident took place at a cornfield near her house. The incident came to notice of the police after the accused's father-in-law reported it to the police. The court has extended judicial custody of the accused and investigations are underway, he said. The accused woman's husband has gone missing after he went to a foreign country for a job 10 years ago. She has a 13-year-old son.

Source: National News Agency Nepal