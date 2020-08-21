Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police arrested a woman along with 9.35-kg hashish on Thursday. A police team deputed from Metropolitan Police Circle Thankot held Pabitra Thing, 22, of Gajuri rural municipality-8, Dhading from Chandragiri municipality-12, Balambu.

Circle Chief DSP Ghanashyam Shrestha shared that the police team arrested her with hashish hidden in the rented room at Balambu.

Arrested Thing’s husband Ful Bahadur Tamang however is at large. According to the metropolitan police circle, investigation has been initiated into the incident as per the Narcotic Drugs Control Act-2033 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal