A woman in a quarantine centre has given birth. Mina BK,19, a resident of ward no. 2 in Thatikhanda rural municipality gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. She was staying at the quarantine set up at the Janata Basic School

She was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Lakandra following labour pain where she gave birth to a girl at around 9:30 pm, the centre in-charge Laxmi Rawat said. Mina and her husband had been staying at the quarantine after arriving from India on May 23.

Both the new mother and the baby are in good health condition, while a RDT report of the mother show negative for antibody test, Rawat said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal