A woman who was being treated in the isolation ward at the District Hospital Achham has died on Thursday. The District Police Office Achham identified the deceased as 51-year-old Debu BK of Mangalsen municipality-5. She was admitted to the isolation ward on April 27 after she suddenly started having high fever.

Chief of the District Health Office Achham, Jhanak Raj Dhungana said the woman was tested for coronavirus using RDT method which showed negative result. He said they are trying to ascertain the cause of her death. It is said the swab sample collected from the deceased woman has been sent to Surkhet for a PCR test.

Source: National News Agency