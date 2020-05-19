legal-Judicial

A woman has killed her father in Ilam district last night. Twenty five -year-old Sushma Rai of Shantidanda, Deumai municipality-3 killed her father 52-year-old Phul Bahadur Rai, the Area Police Office, Mangalbare said.

Police Inspector Raj Kishor Shah quoted the locals as saying that the father and daughter often quarreled. He said investigation by police showed that the daughter had murdered her father at night after a bout of quarrel between them. Only Sushma and her parents lived in the house. The father has wounds in his head. The daughter is absconding and police has been searching for her.

Source: National News Agency