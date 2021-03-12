General

A Nepali woman has been arrested on the charge of running a brothel in India. The accused is Rukmaya Tamang (Chameli), 62, of the then Gaunkharkha VDC-9 in Nuwakot.

She is alleged of her involvement in women trafficking from Nepal and of forced prostitution. It has been revealed that her illicit business was based in 56 number colony of GB Road in New Delhi

A squad from the Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau recently arrested her from the Bidur municipality in Nuwakot with the help of district police, said Bureau’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhundiraj Neupane.

Police have already been granted seven days by the Kathmandu District Court to keep her in custody for further investigation into the case. Tamang’s agents used to tempt probable victims promising them jobs as domestic helps in relatives in Chitwan and give them tainted water on the way before taking them to the Tamang’s brothel in New Delhi for involuntary prostitution.

Police have launched a manhunt for others involved in this sex trafficking racket. Tamang was arrested being based on complaints of human trafficking against her.

Source: National News Agency Nepal