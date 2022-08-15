General

A woman who was set on fire by her spouse over a week ago at Bhangaha municipality-9 in Mahottari district succumbed to the burn injuries last night.

The deceased is Pramila Devi Sada, 35. One Shankar Sada of Ramgopalapur municipality-8 in the district allegedly set his wife and mother-in-law Reshma Devi Sada, 65, on fire by sprinkling kerosene in the night of August 6 as they were sleeping.

The incident happened in the Kanchanban village, the hometown of the man's in-laws.

Pramila had massive burn injuries including both hands and legs while her mother has sustained injuries to her hands, legs and back.

Following the incident, the mother and daughter both were taken to the Jabalpur Provincial Hospital and they were referred to Kathmandu. According to Superintendent of Police Krishna Prasad Pangeni, the woman died amidst the treatment in Kathmandu at late night Sunday while the mother is under treatment.

The accused in the crime was apprehended from Samsi rural municipality near the Nepal-India border four days ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal