General

A local woman of Ghaulaghari in Bharatpur Metropolian City-23 in Chitwan district lost her life to tiger attack.

Mangali Bote, 55, was attacked by the wild cat at Ghailaghari Community Forest in the locality today noon, according to District Police Office, Chitwan.

Information Officer at the Office, Narahari Adhikari shared that the tiger attacked her when Mangali along with four others were collecting fern in the community forest.

The three others accompanying Mangali escaped unscathed in the incident, added Adhikari. The dead body was recovered from the community forest, informed Chitwan National Park's Information Officer Ganesh Prasad Tiwari.

With this a total of 14 people lost their lives in tiger attack in the Chitwan National Park area and buffer zone in the district in the current fiscal year, according to the Park.

Source: National News Agency Nepal