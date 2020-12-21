Health & Safety, medical

A woman daily wager was killed after falling off five floors of a building of the Stupa Hospital in Chuchchepati, Kathmandu today.

The deceased identified as Niruta Gurung, 35, of Sindhuli district fell to death after the iron rod which she took a support to stand came loose and fell in course of plastering the building, said the police.

She died at a hospital in Chabahil. Efforts were on to contact the family of the deceased, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki.

Source: National News Agency Nepal