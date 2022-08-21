General

The Women and Children Office, Khotang has been converted into an isolation centre. The office now located in Diktel Rupakot Mazhuwagadhi Municipality remained unused for the past six years.

The municipality decided to use the office building as an isolation centre considering the increase in cases of corona virus infection in the district. The District COVID-19 and Crisis Management Center meeting held under the coordination of Chief District Officer Surya Prasad Sedhai decided to set up the isolation centre.

Mayor Tirtharaj Bhattarai shared that as the infection of Corona Virus is increasing, the lock of the office has been broken to establish an isolation centre.

Meanwhile, the physical materials and equipment in the office under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, Women and Children's Department were found to be unusable. The computers, laptops, power supply, TV and wooden tables, chairs and drawers in the office have been rendered useless.

The erstwhile women and children office under the Ministry was shut down after the responsibility was transferred to the local level governments, following the adoption of a federal structure of governance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal