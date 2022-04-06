Games, sports

Preparation to hold national women's beach volleyball competition in Rani Mahal premises in Palpa district has been completed.

The national level competition would be held from April 7 to 9. Players from all seven provinces, departmental teams and invited teams will compete in the competition to be organized by Sanjay Memorial Foundation.

Beach volleyball is a sport played on the sand by the sea, river and stream.

Foundation's president Niroj Maskey shared that the winner team will receive cash prize Rs 100,000 apart from trophy, medal and certificate while those finishing second will get Rs 50,000 cash prize, trophy, medal and certificate. The team securing third position will get Rs 20,000.

The event cost is estimated to be Rs 3 million. Rani Mahal, a historic palace, has been chosen as the venue for the competition to promote this place that lies along the Kali Gandaki river bank.

The players will have insurance coverage worth Rs 200,000, the organizers said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal