Key Issues, politics

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Surendra Raj Acharya, has complained that less amount of budget is allocated for the Ministry.

In the first meeting of Women and Social Affairs Committee held today, Minister Acharya shared, "There are many activities to be carried out under the Ministry, but the budget allocation is very low. It is necessary to increase budget in this sector as there are many areas of humanitarian sensitivity."

He laid emphasis on the need of implementing rights related to women, children and senior citizen as mentioned in the constitution.

Similarly, Committee members stressed the need of implementing the fundamental rights of women, children and senior citizen and activities of concerned commission should be evaluated.

Discussion was held on different topics including uniformity on child nutrition programme, making single women employment oriented after carrying out their study, and making committee's decisions result-oriented by implementing the decisions in the meeting.

The meeting was focused on review of performance of Women Commission, Dalit Commission, National Inclusion Commission, details of expenditure, possible budget for upcoming programmes. The meeting was chaired by senior most member of the Committee, Roshan Karki.

