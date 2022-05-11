General

Only women employees have been entrusted with the responsibility to manage a voting centre in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta East).

Chief of District Returning Office Nawalpur, Lal Prasad Sharma said all employees including polling officers designated at the voting centre are women.

According to him, all employees from returning officer to assistants, deputed at the voting centre at Jeewanjyoti Secondary School in Kawaswoti municipality-3 are women.

Among the designated are returning officer Shanti Gurung, assistant returning officer Radhika Sapkota, assistant employees Rachana Dhungana, Susmita Pangeni and office helper Jeewan Kala KC Parajuli, Sharma informed.

All the responsibility of the voting centre has been given to women to make the voting centre women-friendly and demonstrate the centre a model, Sharma added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal