A three-day-long women handicrafts fair organised on the occasion of the 111th International Women’s Day concluded on Monday in Lalitpur.

The event was jointly organised by Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Nepal Handicrafts Federation with the theme of handicrafts’ promotion and women empowerment.

During the concluding ceremony of the fair, Deputy Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, who is also the coordinator of the fair, Gita Satyal said that the country would prosper only from women empowerment and their strong economic condition.

On the occasion, Rukmini Shrestha was honoured as the outstanding woman entrepreneur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal