Galeshwor, Nov 14 (RSS): Women have got the leadership in looking after eight polling centers in Myagdi district. Female returning officers have been assigned to take care of eight polling centers out of the total 120, said the office of the chief returning officer.

The move means to make polling centers for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly inclusive, said assistant returning officer, Tej Prasad Paudel. The voting is scheduled for November 20.

The polling center in Beni Municipality-2 has got all female employees including the returning officer and assistant returning officer. “We have put women in priority in selecting employees for the polls,” he said.

The polling centers that have got female returning officers include the ones at Mukti Marga Secondary School, Ghar (B), Takam Secondary School, Takam (A), Ram Chandra Secondary School, Arjam, Rastriya Secondary School, Neptechaur (B), Janapriya Secondary School, Darbang (A), Himal Basic School Patlekhet, temporary center prison and Mangala Secondary School, Babiyahcaur.

This has encouraged women employees assigned for the elections. “I am glad to have taken this responsibility for the polls,” said a returning officer, Ambika Sharma.

Meanwhile, the office of the chief returning officer has urged all to make polling centers disabled people friendly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal