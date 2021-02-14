Key Issues

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Juli Kumari Mahato has said that society's prosperity can be described based on women's happiness and prosperity.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of women handicraft fair and exhibition at Janakpurdham on Sunday, she said that women's prosperity was a basic element to make the country and society prosperous.

On the occasion, she viewed that such exhibitions would help contribute to make women self-reliant to some extent.

Minister Mahato also asked the local levels to unveil promotional activities to promote women-led enterprises and make them independent while calling for massive publicity drive of such exhibitions.

Women entrepreneurs from all eight districts of Province 2 are taking part in the three-day-long exhibition and 50 stalls have been established in the fair, the organisers said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal