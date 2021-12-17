General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Uma Regmi has said time has come to develop entrepreneurship among women and differently able persons. Minister Regmi said it while inaugurating the 6th Chitwan international exhibition that kicked off here Friday.

The exhibition organized by Chitwan Industries' Association has the participation of women and differently able persons too. Inclusion and participation of women and people with disability is imperative to foster atmosphere of entrepreneurship and industry, the Minister said, adding that domestic production and consumption must be focused to prop up national economy.

She reminded that the government has prodded to set up an industrial estate at Shakitkhor.

On the occasion, federal lawmaker Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel appreciated the role the Association played in boosting industrial sector. The industries in Nepal must be made competitive to the international industries, he stressed.

Similarly, Secretary at Ministry of Industry Arjun Prasad Pokhrel said the progress in industrial sector helps to keep in balance the import and export. He said the ministry was ready to extend creative support to boost industrial sector.

Various political representatives and businesspersons in the district expressed their views in the event. The exhibition will run for two more days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal