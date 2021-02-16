General

Chandrapur municipality of Rautahat defeated Chaudandi municipality of Udayapur by 2-1 in the match held today under the national women's football league.

In the match held at the ANFA complex ground in Satdobato, Rajani Thokar and Dil Kumar Rana scored a goal each in the injury time of first half and in the 66th minute respectively. For Chaudandi, Manila Tamang scored a goal in the 68th minute.

With this win, Chandrapur has collected 9 points in 11 matches to remain in the sixth position in the league. Chaudandi has so far failed to win a single point, and remains at the bottom of the league.

Source: National News Agency Nepal