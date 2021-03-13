General

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said women's participation would help ensure robust and stable democracy in the country.

Inaugurating the two-day Bagmati Province-level orientation to women leaders of party organized by Women's Department of the party on Saturday, President Deuba argued that any political party that wants to impose single-party authoritarianism would not do good to the women. Women need to be organized and well informed to secure strong democracy. "Although the NC has not majority to call the parliament, it concentrates on taking national politics to right direction. NC always cooperates with all democratic forces," he underscored.

On the occasion, Vice-President Bimalendra Nidhi said although the House of Representatives was restored, it was yet to be functional. Now on, the NC lawmakers would devote to bringing to track the parliament, he added.

Joint General Secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat viewed that in case the situation comes for alternative government, NC would lead it. However, NC was not for unnatural alliance for government making. He took a pride that it was exemplary in the South Asia that women had 33 percent representation in all three layers of government in Nepal.

Similarly, central member Mohan Bahadur Basnet suggested the party taking a lead to clear present political chaos.

Another central member Dina Upadhyay demanded the party leadership to amend statute to guarantee at least 33 percent women's participation in party's central committee.

Lawmaker Uma Regmi seconded Upadhyay that party needs to provide 33 percent space to women in the central committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal