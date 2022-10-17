General

Inflow of domestic and foreign tourists to Rasuwa for mountain trekking has gradually increased at the advent of the autumn season.

In an average of 50 tourists are turning up daily for trekking in the mountainous route of Rasuwa. As informed, arrival of tourists was immoderately shrunk in the district during and immediately after coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel and lodge business sector which was hit-hard by the COVID pandemic is gradually bouncing back. With the rise in the influx of tourists, the tourism service providers have also become optimistic for the revival of tourism sector.

According to the Langtang National Park’s updated information, inflow of women tourists has increased at Gosainkunda and Langtang areas for trekking.

Among 13,084 domestic and foreign tourists turned up to the district from mid-July to mid-October this year, 2,846 were women, the records revealed.

Out of the female tourists, 2,297 were domestic and 549 foreigners, informed Forest Technician of the Park, Nitendra Singh.

Trekkers reach Gosainkunda through Sundarijal-Helambu mountain trekking route and Dhunche-Chandanbari trekking route and thereby trek to Kyangjen of Langtan from Cholangpati through Thulosyafru.

As shared, 11,758 Nepali and 1,326 foreigners had entered the park premises from mid-July to mid-October this year to enjoy the scenic beauty of the sire.

According to the National Park sources, a total of 1,259 tourists from the United States, Germany, Japan, Korea and Australia and others had entered the national park while the number of tourists from SAARC region was only 67. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal