Women’s political rights are established: Speaker Ghimire

Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters living in the country and abroad on the occasion of 114th Women's Day today. He wished peace, prosperity and happiness to all on this occasion. Speaker Ghimire believed the Day would inspire all to involve in the campaign for women's rights. In the message of best wishes, he said, "The women's movements waged at different times have established women's political rights. Political rights are for equality, freedom, opportunity, access, identity and status in the world." It is imperative to build positive thoughts, strong will and commitment for women empowerment, according to him. The Women's Day is being observed, organizing various programmes across the world today under the theme, 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress.' The Speaker commented that March 8 is the women's awakening day. Source: National News Agency - RSS