Gandaki Province deputy-speaker Srijana Sharma has underlined the need of women’s representation at the decision-making level. Inaugurating a programme organised by the Rupa rural municipality here on the occasion of the 112nd International Women’s Day, the deputy-speaker was of the view of developing and promoting women entrepreneurship together with the leadership skills.

As she insisted, women should not hesitate to fight for exercising their constitutional rights if it is required. She also underscored the need of unity among women to amplify their strength, urging women to be part of the prosperity campaign.

“Each child should be treated equally at home,” she stressed, expressing concerns over rising incidences of violence against women and girls lately in the country.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, 2022, a quiz was also organised. The slogan for the Day was ‘Gender Quality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow’. Sustainable mother’s group came first in the quiz. It received Rs 10,000 in cash. Similarly, first runner-up Bhirkot mother’s group received Rs 8,000, second runner-up Bhitrigaun Hatemalo mother’s group Rs 6,000 and third runner-up Nabadurga mother’s group Rs 4,000.

Also, each participating team received Rs 2,000 in cash.

Source: National News Agency Nepal