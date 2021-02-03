business, Trading

A work procedure has been prepared for the upliftment of the marginalised Chepang community in Chitwan district. The move taken by Ichhakamana Rural Municipality aims to carry out socio-economic development activities of the community, said the rural municipality.

In this regard, discussions with community leaders and various organisations and stakeholders working for the community were underway, said chairperson of the rural municipality Gita Kumari Gurung. "We will get the procedure passed from the rural municipal assembly before giving it a full shape with suggestions from the stakeholders."

The procedure has incorporated skill development and income generating programmes for the community, women empowerment, creation of job opportunities through agriculture and livestock farming, education for children and operation of high level education at each ward.

The rural municipality has launched a project to create income generating jobs for the community in coordination with the Sapana Village Social Impact, she said.

Laxman Chepang, Secretary of the Nepal Chepang Association, Bagmati Provincial Committee expressed the hope that the project would carry out a drastic change in the community. He suggested involvement of representatives of the Association and the community and incorporation of culture and custom of the community in the procedure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal