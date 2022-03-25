General

A worker hired for the installation of an electric pole died of electric shock at Malangawa, the district headquarters of Sarlahi.

Police identified the deceased as Shivaji Mahato , 25 of Tribeni of Pheta rural municipality-1, Bara. Three workers including Mahato suffered electric shock in course of fixing the pole at Bishwakarma Chowk today. Though he was rushed to the Provincial Hospital, Malangawa for severe injury, he was pronounced dead on the arrival.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) electricity extension works are underway through the contract. NEA Malangawa distribution centre chief Binod Yadav promised to compensate the bereaved family.

Source: National News Agency Nepal