Nepali Congress (NC) spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that the country needs a leadership to work instead of making tall promises.

Addressing an election assembly organised by the left-democratic alliance in Tiwari Bhanjyang of Bhojpur district on Wednesday, the NC spokesperson said such a leadership was required for the country’s sustainable development.

Dr Mahat argued that the left-democratic alliance was formed to ensure quality education and health care services to the citizens and the stalled development process would be expedited in the coming five years.

He also claimed that there was no other alternative to make the candidates of left-democratic alliance victorious in the elections to House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly slated for November 20.

Saying that a government having trust on democracy and rule of law was required, Dr Mahat shared that investment will increase in the country if such government was formed. “There will be infrastructure development along with enterprises and employment generation. Candidates of left-democratic alliance should be made victorious for making these all true,” the former Foreign Affairs Minister said.

Dr Mahat also claimed that mutual cooperation among the parties within the alliance will result in victory of the left-democratic alliance in this elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal