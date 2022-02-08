General

The works at central office of Sudurpaschim University came to a halt for nearly two months as the office was padlocked by the agitating student organizations.

The student organizations had padlocked the office by protesting the appointment of Dean, Assistant Dean, Director and Assistant Controller of Exam.

Several works including policy level and financial activities have been badly affected due to the closure of the central office. However, no effort is made from any side to reopen the office. Account Chief at the office Ashok Bhandari said they were not able to carry out works due to padlocked office.

The appointments in the vacant posts were made by the executive council of the university using its authority, he said, adding that the student organizations however showed dissatisfaction over it and padlocked the central office.

Despite the closure of the central office, the teaching learning activities are going on in the university campus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal