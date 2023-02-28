General

The Central Department of English (CDE), Tribhuvan University on Monday organized a workshop on creative writing. Scholars of creative writing from the University of Oxford facilitated the workshop and shared some of the best practices and ways of creative writings, Assistant Prof at CDE Mahesh Paudyal shared.

Amal Chatterji, an award-winning writer and tutor of creative writing at Oxford University and poet Nabin K Chhetri, an Oxford graduate and tutor associated with Mist and Mountain Residency, UK shared their views to the attendees.

It is said that students of TU and other practicing and promising writers from outside attended the workshop.

On the occasion, Head of the CDE Prof Dr Jiblal Sapkota and Prof Dr Dhruba Karki, the coordinator of the event, highlighted the motif for organizing the workshop on creative writing.

Professor duo made their commitment to grooming potential writers and inspiring them to take up creative writing as a career adding that the workshop was a part of the Department’s commitment to hone students’ creative inclination.

Demonstrating how different versions of a story could be developed from the same template by creatively altering elements, instructor Chatterji urged the participants to focus on the minor details of the fiction and to justify the need and purpose of every new invention the author maneuvers in a piece of writing.

Likewise, facilitator Nabin K Chhetri demonstrated his ideas for creative expressions of pain and healing for poetry.

Participants actively interacted with the facilitators and created instantaneous pieces of short fictions and poetry, Poudyal told the RSS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal