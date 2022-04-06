business, Trading

The World Bank has pledged to provide support to the government's efforts for promoting employment within the country.

The World Bank made such commitment in a courtesy call paid to the Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security by its delegation led by Bank's Regional Director Lynne Benz.

On the occasion, matters related to the effectiveness of the WB-funded projects were also discussed, according to the Labour Minster's secretariat.

Minister Shrestha said the WB's support was spectacular in the implementation of the government-adopted strategy for the promotion of internal employment.

Minister Shrestha thanked the Bank for its support to the Youth Employment and Transformation Initiative Project under the Prime Minister Employment Programme to generate employment opportunities for youths within the country.

The WB has supported for the improvement of integrated employment management information system aggregating personal details of unemployed person, his/her knowledge, skills and experience, potential area of employment, labour market demand and supply sides.

On the occasion, Minister Shrestha highlighted the need of further support in promoting sustainable employment of the people, developing useful infrastructures for unemployed, disadvantaged and targeted beneficiaries and supplying human resource aligning the demand of the market.

In response, WB's Regional Director Lynn expressed bank's readiness to support Nepali people living a disadvantaged and vulnerable life in collaboration with the government, development partners and private sector. Lynn further said the Bank would provide support in the implementation of the government's policy for promoting domestic employment.

Also on the occasion, National Programme Director of Prime Minister Employment Programme, Dandu Raj Ghimire shared the programmes being implemented under the project and their progress.

Source: National News Agency Nepal