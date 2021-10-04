General

The World Habitat Day is being marked today by organising various programmes highlighting the theme for this year’s World Habitat Day – Accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world.

The celebration of this Day was first started on the first Monday of October since 1986 at the call of the UN Habitat with the objective of drawing global attention to promoting sustainable urban development by guaranteeing appropriate habitat for all.

Cities are responsible for some 70 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions with transport, buildings, energy, and waste management accounting for the bulk of urban greenhouse gas emissions. The future of our planet depends on national, regional and local governments and organizations, communities, academic institutions, the private sector and all relevant stakeholders working together to create sustainable, carbon-neutral, inclusive cities and towns.

World Habitat Day will amplify the global Race to Zero Campaign and UN-Habitat’s Climate Action 4 Cities and encourage local governments to develop actionable zero-carbon plans in the run up to the international climate change summit COP26 in November.

In Nepal, the World Habitat Day begun to be observed from the government and non-government sectors since 2001, the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction has stated.

Coordinator of the World Habitat Day Preparation Main Committee Nepal, Bishnu Prasad Sharma said the Goal 1.1 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has set the target of achieving inclusive and sustainable urbanisation and the theme of this year's the World Habitat Day is aligned with the UN Habitat's Climate Action 4.

Sharma said all the three tiers of the government should pay attention to the promotion of environmental-friendly urban development.

The World Bank data shows that the urban population has increased by four times since 1990 till date and reached over 4.2 billion.

The Department stated the amount of carbon dioxide has increased in the atmosphere due to the rapid urbanisation which has contributed to the global warming. Many countries of the world have invested a big chunk of their national budgets to urban development, making urban management their major national agenda.

In this context, the Department is organizing a workshop today where various experts will be sharing their papers on the concept of smart city and several aspects of sustainable urban development and management. The Housing Company Limited, UN Habitat, the Urban Development Fund and various municipalities are also organizing several programmes today highlighting on sustainable and environmental-friendly urban development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal