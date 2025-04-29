World Human Rights Report Reveals Alarming Global Trends



Kathmandu: The World Human Rights report has unveiled a concerning state of human rights worldwide in 2024.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Amnesty International’s ‘The State of the World’s Human Rights’ report, released today, highlights a precarious global human rights situation. The report warns of a looming global human rights crisis as authoritarian practices and corporate interests increasingly intertwine.





The extensive report, which examined human rights conditions in 150 countries, attributes the crisis to the proliferation of authoritarian laws and practices that undermine freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. These issues were central to the global backlash against human rights documented in 2024.





The document provides evidence that the collective failure to address the climate crisis, reverse growing inequality, and control corporate power is pushing future generations towards unprecedented extremes. It also criticizes governments for inadequately regulating new technologies, misusing surveillance tools, and perpetuating discrimination and inequality through artificial intelligence.





Amnesty International emphasizes the need to resist the reckless pursuit of power and profit that threatens human rights, advocating for a united global movement in support of human dignity and shared faith in human rights.





The Asia-Pacific region’s human rights situation was particularly concerning, with defenders and activists at risk amid political instability. The report, jointly released by Bipin Budhathoki, President of Amnesty International in Nepal, and Sarita Lamichhane, President of Prayatna Nepal, also highlighted the unsatisfactory human rights conditions in Nepal.





Amnesty International Nepal Director Nirajan Thapaliya noted that 300 journalists were killed worldwide in 2024, including 100 Palestinian journalists. Thapaliya reiterated that the global human rights situation in 2024 was troubling.

