World Immunization Week and International Girls ICT Day Commence Globally



Kathmandu: The World Immunization Week has commenced today alongside the observation of ‘International Girls ICT Day’, marking significant global health and technology awareness initiatives. These events, organized annually on April 22 at the behest of the United Nations, aim to address critical global challenges through vaccination and digital inclusion.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the World Immunization Week serves to protect individuals of all ages from diseases while promoting the use of vaccines. Over the past 50 years, vaccination has been instrumental in saving approximately 154 million lives, with measles vaccines alone accounting for 40 percent of child survival and 60 percent of the overall lives saved. The initiative emphasizes the importance of various vaccines in building immunity among children and the elderly, and in protecting against diseases such as malaria, influenza, tetanus in pregnant women, and HPV in adolescent girls. This year’s celebration is guided by the slogan ‘Immun

ization for All is Humanly Possible’.

Additionally, the International Girls ICT Day underscores the importance of providing equal opportunities for girls in the information technology sector. A discussion focusing on digital development and innovative technologies is scheduled today in Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. This discussion, held under the theme ‘Girls in Information Technology for Inclusive Digital Transformation’, aims to foster inclusive digital growth.

Furthermore, today is also the International Day of Diplomacy for Multilateralism and Peace, observed since 2018. This day highlights the global commitment to international peace and security, as initially proposed by the heads of government and representatives from 144 countries worldwide.