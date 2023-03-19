Key Issues

The World Nepali Women's Litterateur Conference is going to be held in Dhangadhi from coming March 24 to 17. The conference is being organised by Sudur Paschim Literature Society.

More than 200 female litterateur writers from various states of India, the US, Bhutan, Myanmar and other countries will participate in the Conference, said Tirtharaj Pandey, president of the Society. Literary genius Jhamak Ghimire will be honored with the Badri-Krishna Literary Award on the occasion.

Indigenous culture of various communities and regions in the Province will be performed during the conference.

Prior to this, the Society had hosted World Nepali Literature Conference and Nepali Literature Conference in Dhangadhi in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Source: National News Agency Nepal