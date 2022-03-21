General

The World Poetry Day is being celebrated today by organizing various literary programs.

On the occasion of the day, a special poets' symposium is being organized organized by the Department of Literature (Poetry) of Nepal Academy, said Shashi Lumumbu, Communication and Diaspora Coordinator of the Academy.

In 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared March 21 as World Poetry Day. The first poem is believed to have been composed in Babylon four thousand years ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal